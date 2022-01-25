Kenya, Uganda resolve to end border truck backlog

Trucks wait to enter Uganda at Malaba border in 2020 during mandatory testing of truck drivers. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  David Awori  &  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The resolutions have, however, elicited mixed reactions from the truck drivers.

Kampala and Nairobi have signed a joint communique that outlines 17 action points aimed at ending the backlog of cargo trucks and fuel tankers on Busia and Malaba borders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.