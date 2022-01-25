Kenya, Uganda resolve to end border truck backlog

Kampala and Nairobi have signed a joint communique that outlines 17 action points aimed at ending the backlog of cargo trucks and fuel tankers on Busia and Malaba borders.

The resolution that took place on Saturday evening at Malaba was made by a delegation from Uganda led by the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, while the Kenyan delegation was led by Mr James Macharia, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure.

Busia and Malaba borders lie on the Northern corridor and are major import and export routes for countries within the Great Lakes region.

But for two weeks, the borders have been hit by long queues, with the one at Malaba stretching more than 70 kilometres inside Kenya, while at Busia, it stretched to more than 50 kilometres.

This has subsequently paralysed business, leading to shortage and skyrocketing prices of fuel.

The resolution, therefore, seeks to end the truck backlog over the next four days.

Uganda’s delegation also included Mr Francis Mwebesa, the Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and Ms Harriet Ntabazi, the State Minister for Trade.

In the resolution read out by Gen Katumba, weigh bridges on the Malaba-Jinja highway are suspended for one week, while empty trucks and those carrying perishables less than seven tonnes are directed to pass through Lwakhakha border.

According to the document, “Kenya and Uganda police are directed to investigate allegations of corruption and extortion and stop all forms of harassment of truck drivers in both countries.”

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) are directed to integrate the scanner systems for both countries to enable faster movement of trucks through the two borders,” the statement further reads.

The memo also directs security agencies to reduce checks on highways for easy clearance, while KRA is to suspend scanning of Uganda-bound trucks at Malaba border until the crisis is sorted, among others.

“The backlog of trucks and fuel tankers had not only affected Kenya due to congestion and lack of essential commodities in Uganda, but several countries as well.

“We have made these resolutions because the two weeks’ backlog of trucks has not only affected Uganda and Kenya, but other regional states that rely on Uganda as a supply route and that is why we want those sorted out as soon as possible,” Gen Katumba said.

Mr Julius Nkwasire Mponoka, the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement, said they have enhanced a 24-hour working operation at both borders to divert empty trucks to Lwakhakha border.

Gen Katumba also applauded the Customs officers for the quick verification exercise.

Among other resolutions agreed upon included integration of scanner systems on both Kenya and Uganda borders to enable faster analysis of cargo, Uganda Revenue Authority suspends verification of cargo at the station yard and forward such trucks to private trailer parking yards in Busia and Malaba, until the crisis is managed.

The meeting also directed the police to investigate and stop all forms of mistreatment of truck drivers.

Both Uganda and Kenya Revenue Authority officials announced that they are committed to clear off the traffic within one week.

Truck drivers say

The resolutions have, however, elicited mixed reactions from the truck drivers.

Mr Zaidi Guma, who ferried salt to Jinja from Kisumu and had spent two weeks in the queue, said: “Since Saturday when the ministers made the resolutions, we have seen the lines beginning to move, an indication that the resolutions are beginning to work.”

Mr Awali Ssenyonjo, another truck driver, said whereas the resolutions are good, diverting empty trucks to the Lwakhakha border will increase the cost of operations. “They are telling us that if you have an empty truck, you are diverted to the Lwakhakha border, but where do we get the extra fuel because that means 50 more litres of fuel,” he said.

Mr Badru Kisitu, another truck driver, said whereas the resolutions have been made by the ministers, the scanner on the Kenyan side was too slow.

“Unless the scanner on the Kenyan side of the border in Busia is worked on and officers at both the Ugandan and Kenyan side are asked to work with dedication, the resolutions will remain on paper,” Mr Kisitu said.

