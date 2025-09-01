Kenya, Uganda sign deal to eliminate trade barriers

The governments of Uganda and Kenya have signed a free trade agreement to eliminate trade barriers and boost economic cooperation.

The deal, signed last Friday, aims at increasing bilateral trade, fostering investment and promoting economic growth in the region.

The agreement follows a directive by President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart, Dr William Samoei Ruto, during their bilateral meeting in Nairobi, Kenya from July 30 to July 31.

Gen Wilson Mbadi, the State Minister for Trade (third right) and other officials from Uganda and Kenya including Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Investments, Trade and Industry, Mr Lee Kinyanjui (third), at Malaba border on August 29, 2025. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

The directive ordered the respective ministers responsible for trade in both countries to convene a meeting to resolve all trade barriers between the two countries including congestion along the major trade corridors, especially Malaba and Busia, tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Shortly after the signing of the agreement in Mbale City, Mr Lee Kinyanjui, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Investments, Trade and Industry, said they have agreed to remove all trader barriers between the two countries.

“We have adopted that Kenya will treat products from Uganda as though they are from Kenya. So it will just be a transfer from Uganda to Kenya, or Kenya to Uganda, which means it will not attract any duties,” he said.

In March, Kenya imposed a ban on Ugandan powdered milk, saying it was to protect local producers, but lifted the ban a couple of weeks later.

In 2021, the Kenyan government also banned Ugandan eggs in a bid to protect Kenyan poultry farmers from what the government perceived as an oversupply of cheap Ugandan eggs. Mr Kinyanjui said they have also agreed to remove logistical challenges that had resulted into long queues of cargo trucks at the border through use of technology and other measures.

“We want to ensure that nobody wastes more than two hours at the border for them to be able to come to Uganda or to go to Kenya so that our people can trade. On average a truck from Mombasa to Kampala would go like four trips if there were no delays, but they had reduced to two in one month,” he said.

Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the State minister for Trade, who led the Ugandan delegation, said the trade barriers have been affecting the movement of goods and services.

“We are now able to remove or break these non-tariff barriers that were coming through the levy of certain duties that go against the East African Community Treaty and Protocols,” he said.

In the agreement, the Ugandan government also committed to immediately address the issues related to the weighbridge operations along the major trade corridors as a measure to facilitate faster movement of goods.

However, some of the cargo truck drivers allege that Uganda Revenue Authority officers demand bribes of Shs2,000 per truck to expedite clearance, causing delays as some of them refuse to pay.

“They cannot allow you to proceed until you have paid the money,” one of the truck drivers said on the sidelines as the ministers from the two countries toured the border point of Malaba on August 29.

Mr Kinyanjui said they have also formed a joint team to handle trade-related concerns.

