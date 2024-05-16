Kenya, Uganda to extend oil pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala

Kenya and Uganda have agreed to jointly extend the oil pipeline from Eldoret to Uganda in a deal that will see Kampala import refined petroleum products directly through Nairobi.

Nairobi says the extension will facilitate trade relations between the two nations.

The two countries also signed a tripartite agreement paving the way for the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) to import petroleum products through the port of Mombasa.

"The agreement on the importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda whose signing we've just witnessed enables Uganda National Oil Company Limited to import refined petroleum products directly from producers in different jurisdictions thus bringing to an end the challenges faced by Uganda," President William Ruto said, adding that the move serves to bring to an end to the myriad of challenges faced by the sector in Uganda.

He was speaking in Nairobi when he met with his Uganda counterpart Yoweri Museveni, who is on a two-day State visit to Kenya.

The visit comes a day after the conclusion of the Uganda-Kenya Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Kampala.

During the JMC, Nairobi and Kampala pledged to ensure prompt and full implementation of the decisions taken during the meetings.

Ruto said Museveni's visit reaffirmed the duo's commitment to do even more for the two countries.

He added that they will "continuously provide support to make sure the new agreement is functioning and mutually beneficial".

"Kenya and Uganda are firmly united by relations deeply rooted in shared history and culture and aspirations for regional peace and prosperity," President Ruto stated.