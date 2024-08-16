Kenya-Uganda tourism benefits from relaxed border restrictions

Relaxed border restrictions have been credited for the near double growth in tourism numbers between Kenya and Uganda in the past two years, with two countries implementing joint tourist events to improve integration.

Data from the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) shows over 600,000 tourists from two countries visited different tourist centres, compared with 320,000 in 2022.

Different interventions, among them use of identification cards to cross borders, improved infrastructure and investments on establishments and joint campaigns, have bridged market access challenges, increasing the numbers.

An initiative launched about two years for joint marketing for beach and safari has been yielding fruits to increase the numbers.

The Uganda Consul-General at the Kenyan Coast, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya said increased trips of Uganda Airlines and modern transport sector have led to increased numbers. For instance, in 2023, more than490,000 Kenyans visited Uganda, whereas 201,620 Ugandans visited Kenya.

“Following two highly successful Kenya-Uganda tourism conferences held in the coastal towns of Mombasa and Diani, more citizens in the two countries have increased the urge to visit different tourist attraction centres,” Mr Mukumbya said.

He was speaking during the media launch of the 3rd Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Mombasa.

He said that, with plans to have enhanced tourism promotion such as a trade and investment mission to Uganda in November this year, more tourists are expected to add to the existing numbers.

He said previous campaigns have increased awareness about Uganda and Kenya Coast destinations as well as the products they offer.

Synergies between key tourism players from Uganda and the Kenya Coastal region have been built and enhanced where different tourism stakeholders from both countries are already selling both destinations.

The partnership will ensure thousands of tourists visiting either Kenya or Uganda move freely between the two countries where they can have breakfast at the beach and lunch in a safari in Uganda.

“This initiative aims to attract Kenyan businesspeople and manufacturers to explore opportunities in Uganda, further strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.

The 3rd Uganda- Kenya Coast Tourism Conference will take place in Kampala, Uganda from 20th- 21st November 2024,” the consul-general said.

Uganda and Kenya Coast have different tourism products that complement one another, thus easier to sell it abroad.

Uganda has mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, cultural and religious tourism and Kampala night life, while the Kenya coast has beautiful beaches, marine tourism and historical sites, so both countries can work together without competing to promote tourism.

Dr Sam Ikwaye, executive director of KAHC, emphasised the importance of fostering trust and collaboration among tourism stakeholders, noting the positive impact of familiarization trips and business-to-business engagements facilitated by the conference.

"The confidence levels among stakeholders have risen, enabling Kenyan and Ugandan operators to develop and exchange tourism packages effectively," he said.

In the ongoing joint campaign, Kenya and Uganda have an arrangement where tourists arriving in Kenya can go on to visit Uganda on the same visa while using Uganda Airlines as a connecting carrier.

The key partners are Kenya Association of Tour Operators, Kenya Association of Travel Agents, TOSKENYA, KAHC, Kenya Coast Tourist Association, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Tourism Federation, Uganda Tourism Board, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Uganda Tourism Association, Eyalama Adventures and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda.

The East African market has great tourism potential, with a population of over 200 million, a growing middle class, improved infrastructure and relaxation of travel restrictions.