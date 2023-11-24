Kenyan driver dies after Rwanda-bound truck overturns in Kabale

Police in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 49-year old Kenyan truck driver died following a road crash in Kabale District on Friday morning.

Hussein Ramadhan was en route to Rwanda when the Mercedes Benz trailer, registration number KDM 588E/ZE3608 loaded with fertilizers, overturned at Kyanamira trading center in Kabale District, according to the police spokesman for Kigezi region Mr Elly Maate.

"It's alleged that a trailer which was being driven by one Ramadhan Hussein, now the deceased from Kenya heading to Rwanda overturned at Kyanamira trading centre along the Mbarara-Kabale highway. This was after he failed to negotiate the corner. He died instantly," Mr Maate said.

He said the crash scene was visited by police officers from the traffic department before Hussein’s body was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital for postmortem.

Road crashes across the country have claimed several lives since the beginning of the year, with police attributing most crashes to human error.