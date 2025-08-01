Kenyan killed, two missing in South Sudan ambush near Uganda border

Authorities in Morobo County, Central Equatoria State in South Sudan have confirmed the killing of a Kenyan engineer, James Kariuki, and the disappearance of another Kenyan, Richard Matiangi, following a deadly ambush on Thursday July 31, 2025.

The two were traveling to Koboko District in Uganda to purchase construction materials when their vehicle was attacked by unidentified gunmen near Bazi, approximately three miles from Morobo Town.

Speaking to this publication in a phone interview, Mr Data Charles Bullen, the Commissioner of Morobo County, said the attackers ambushed the vehicle, shot Kariuki dead, and later set the vehicle ablaze with his body inside.

“It is true a vehicle was ambushed, and Kariuki was shot inside it. The attackers burned the car while he was still inside. We are now working on transporting the body to Koboko for preservation before handing it over to his family,” Mr Bullen said.

He added that two people, including the vehicle’s driver, are still missing. One of the attackers was reportedly shot and killed by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) during a pursuit.

“The identity of the attackers remains unknown. There are several armed groups operating in the region, and we are yet to confirm which group was responsible,” Bullen noted.

However, preliminary investigations suggest that the attacker killed by SSPDF forces was wearing the uniform of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO).

Volatile road corridor

The Koboko–Kaya–Yei–Juba route has long been plagued by insecurity, with frequent ambushes by various rebel factions.

In March 2021, four Ugandan drivers were killed along this route while en route from Koboko to Juba. In March 2023, another four Ugandan drivers were ambushed and killed by gunmen suspected to be from the National Salvation Front (NAS).

Citing repeated killings along the corridor, Koboko Municipality Mayor Wilson Sanya has previously warned traders and drivers to avoid the dangerous route. He instead advised using the Koboko–Yumbe–Adjumani–Kajo-Keji route, which has fewer reported security incidents.

In June 2021, three Ugandans were similarly killed along the same stretch in an attack also blamed on NAS fighters.

Border tensions escalate

Thursday’s ambush occurred amid rising tensions along the Uganda–South Sudan border. On Monday, a deadly cross-border confrontation in Kochi Sub-county, Yumbe District, resulted in the deaths of one UPDF soldier, one civilian, and five SSPDF soldiers, according to local authorities.

Investigations into the ambush and the identities of the missing persons are ongoing.



