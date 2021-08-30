Kenyan MP among 620 graduands

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

Mr Walter Owino, the Member of Parliament for Awendo constituency in Migori County, Nyanza Region, in Kenya, has attained a first class honours degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Cavendish University.

Mr Owino was one of the very few first-class honour holders to physically attend the virtual graduation ceremony that was held at Speke Resort Hotel, Munyonyo last Thursday.

The university graduated 620 students in various courses at its 10th graduation ceremony

Explaining why he choose to study from Uganda, the Kenyan lawmaker said after he was voted MP, he found it difficult to upgrade from his country since he would be a laughing stock.

“Back in Kenya, I had a diploma in Business Administration and Management. But after I was elected, I realised it was difficult to focus while studying in an environment where everyone knows me,” Mr Owino in his mid-40s, narrated. He added that he opted for a degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies so that he could relate better in different topics as an MP.

Learning virtually for two-and-a-half years, Mr Owino revealed that sitting for exams was the most challenging since he had to commute to Uganda from Nairobi for each sitting.

“Another biggest challenge was trying to balance serving my people, family and friends, running my businesses, and studying at the same time,” he said.

He advised those who are still interested in pursuing academic dreams but think they are old and busy to know that the world has changed.

“You can actually study from where you are (virtually). And one thing about studying when you are older is that you get to know what you are doing and why you are doing it because you know where your interests lie,” Mr Owino said.

During the graduation ceremony, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan Ebele was installed as the new chancellor of Cavendish University, replacing late Benjamin Mkapa (former Tanzania president).