Kenyan poultry firm sets up shop in Uganda

More than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the poultry farming value chain are expected to be created in a period of one year after Kenyan multibillion firm Kenchic Ltd launched its operations in Uganda.

During the unveiling of the $3.5 million (Shs13.2 billion) Ugandan branch in Mukono District, the General Manager of Kenchic Uganda Ltd, Dr Nomsa Mufandauya, said Ugandan farmers, especially youth and women, will be directly and indirectly employed in the firm.

“Currently we are directly employing close to 50 people here and indirectly dealing with more than 200 and this figure is projected to grow depending on the output. Our commitment extends beyond profit-making; it is about improving lives,” she said at the function presided over by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Kenchic, which deals in artificially hatching eggs into chicks for commercial purposes, was founded in Kenya in 1984.

The multi-billion state of the art modern day hatchery will be producing between 300,000 chicks per week.

Establishing the branch, Dr Mufandauya said, was due to high demand for their products in Uganda.

“Poultry farming stands as a pillar of the economy, contributing significantly to output and employment, supporting various sectors through local sourcing and providing employment,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja said Kenchic Uganda’s strict adherence to animal welfare and food safety policies sets an industry standard, ensuring the highest operational standards that safeguard consumer health and underscore their commitment to ethical farming practices.

“Their involvement in the industry extends beyond business; it’s a testament to their dedication to uplifting our farming community. Empowerment isn’t solely about financial gains; it’s about enabling individuals to shape their futures,” she said.

Poultry, she noted, plays a key part in Uganda’s economy whose exports have grown by 217 percent from 45 tonnes to 684 tonnes in the past 50 years.