Kenyan transporters call off strike after Uganda cedes to demands

Trucks wait to enter Uganda at Malaba border in 2020. Kenyan long distance transporters have called off their strike after Uganda suspended the mandatory testing of truck drivers. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • A ministerial meeting of the line ministries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan held to resolve the current impasse at borders agreed that Uganda should allow all truckers with negative Covid-19 results from member countries to continue with their journey.

Kenyan long distance transporters have called off their strike after Uganda suspended the mandatory testing of truck drivers at its borders following the East African Community (EAC) member states inter-ministerial meeting on Monday.

