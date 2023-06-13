Kenyan woman arrested over forging Ugandan national ID

Police in Kampala are holding a female Kenyan national on allegations of forging the Ugandan National identity card (ID).

On Tuesday, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest to Monitor.

Onyango said police got information from a whistle blower that the Kenyan woman had illegally obtained the Ugandan ID, leading to her arrest.

“We opened up a general inquiry file at Jinja Road police station for investigation and prosecution. Statements from the complainant were also recorded,” he said.

According to Onyango, the suspect was summoned for statement recording at Jinja Road police station but she refused to appear before police detectives. She was later tracked and arrested.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that police detectives received a report from National Identification Regulatory Authority (NIRA) confirming that the suspect is a Kenyan and her application for Uganda’s national ID was stopped in the new identification register.

The illegally acquired Ugandan national ID has since been recovered from the suspect and taken to NIRA.

Police established that the suspect came to Ugandan using a Kenyan passport and later got a working permit in Uganda.

According to police, the suspect got married to a Ugandan man who is a Muganda by tribe, and from Luwero District.

However, police records show that the woman had gone back to Kenya after breaking up with her Ugandan man with whom they had produced one child within the one year of their relationship.

Investigators have also established that between 2005 and 2008, the suspect applied for the Ugandan passport and identification with authorities in Kampala.

Her case file has already been submitted to the state attorney.