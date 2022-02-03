Kenyatta discusses trade, transport with Kagame

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday hosted his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame where they discussed trade and transport between the two countries. PHOTOS/ 
State House Kenya

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • Kenya asked Rwanda to “diversify its imports from Kenya and continue taking advantage of the improved services at the Port of Mombasa to facilitate the movement of goods.”

  • President Kenyatta welcomed Rwanda’s move to re-open its Gatuna/Katuna border with Uganda, saying “it will ease the movement of goods and people between the two neighbouring countries.”

  • The border point, one of the busiest in the region had been shut in 2019 following a diplomatic tiff between Uganda and Rwanda, forcing transporters to reroute their importation through the Port of Dar es Salaam, which is longer.

