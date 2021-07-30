Key innovations in Covid fight

Some of the products on the market include Covidex, sanitisers and facemasks.

Uganda confirmed its first Covid-19 case in March 2020. Since then, the pandemic has claimed more than 2,000 lives as well as wreaking havoc on the economy and the health sector.

Despite the challenges, the country was able to come up with a number of innovations to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Covidex

Last month National Drug Authority (NDA) gave a green light to Covidex, a locally-made herbal medicine, to be used as a supporting treatment for Covid-19 and other viral infections.

Mr Patrick Ogwang, the developer of the drug, has since received government support to increase the production capacity of the drug.

Covilyce-1

Covilyce-1 is a herbal medicine which was developed by Gulu University. The scientists led by Dr Alice Veronica Lamwaka said 100 Covid-19 patients who used Covilyce-1 had recovered.

Mr Abiaz Rwamiri, the NDA spokesman, yesterday said: “We are aware of this product. NDA will continue to provide any necessary technical support to ensure that it comes out as safe, of good quality and efficacious product.”

Facemasks

As of July, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) had certified at least 48 companies to manufacture 52 brands of non-medical facemasks.

Companies including Nyanza Southern Range (Nytil), Contaplast Ventures have been approved to make N95 masks.

Touchless handwashing machines

Last year, scientists from Islamic University and Makerere University manufactured touchless handwashing machines.

These automated machines were used in various places including at the entrance to the Covid-19 treatment unit of Mulago Hospital last year.

UBV-01N

In January, President Museveni launched the clinical trial for this locally-developed natural product meant to treat Covid-19 as well as viral and bacterial infections.

According to the NDA, this product was notified and is currently undergoing clinical trials. NDA issued a certificate after reviewing and approving the protocols, however, the drug is still being monitored for quality assurance.

Bulamu ventilator

Bulamu Ventilator, alias low-cost ventilator, was developed by the Makerere University’s Resilient Africa Network (RAN) programme and its partner firm Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC).

This, however, has never been put on the market. The vice chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, in January said this was because the government did not give them permission to start mass production.

Asked what became of this innovation, Mr Rwamiri said: “This is still under development. NDA is in talks with Makerere University and the innovators, and we will continue to give them technical support.”

Sanitisers

UNBS has certified at least 105 companies to produce 132 brands of sanitisers and disinfectants as of July.

Some of the hand sanitisers approved for use by NDA include Princess and Covicide-spray, among others.

Vaccines

Earlier this month, President Museveni commissioned a biological drugs and mRNA (Messenger Rigonucliec Acid) vaccine facility in Matuga, Wakiso District that will make vaccines readily available in the country.

Government is also working on its own vaccines. Two vaccines have made quite good progress though one is a little bit behind, according to Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics. .

Testing kits

The country was able to develop rapid testing kits for Covid-19 screening.

In March, Dr Misaki Wayengera, the lead developer, said the kits give results in a few minutes.



