Key issues that await Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV ascends to the papacy with a mandate to confront longstanding and divisive issues that have challenged the Catholic Church from the pontificates of Pope John Paul II through Pope Francis. Many see him as a potential bridge-builder and reconciler, but the road ahead is steep.

Upholding doctrine and unity

While Pope Francis emphasised pastoral care for the poor and marginalised, his critics say he strayed from apostolic tradition. Pope Leo XIV will be expected to realign the papacy with core doctrines while maintaining the Church’s relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Clarifying Vatican II and Jesuit reform

The debate over the interpretation of the Second Vatican Council has intensified. Many argue its teachings were ambiguous, leading to division. Calls have also emerged for a reform of the Jesuit Order, which some view as straying from orthodoxy. Cardinal George Pell, in his posthumously released “Demos Memorandum,” urged such reform to preserve the Order’s legacy.

Celibacy debate

Pope Francis upheld priestly celibacy, though he hinted it was not doctrinal and could be reformed. As debates on clerical shortages continue, Pope Leo XIV may be pressed to revisit this tradition.

Liturgical reform

Concerns over liturgical abuses persist, with critics citing a shift from Christ-centred worship to entertainment-focused services. Pope Leo XIV is likely to face pressure to restore reverence in the Mass and reemphasise its supernatural purpose.

Divorce and communion

Francis stirred debate by allowing some divorced and civilly remarried Catholics to receive Communion, emphasising compassion over rigidity. His 2016 document Amoris Laetitia encouraged pastoral discretion, but traditionalists decried it as doctrinal erosion. Pope Leo XIV will have to clarify the Church’s position.

Traditional Latin Mass

Pope Francis restricted the Traditional Latin Mass, igniting backlash among traditionalists. Many hope Leo XIV will reverse this and promote liturgical diversity while preserving Church unity.

Women in leadership

Francis made historic moves to elevate women within Church structures, appointing women to senior Vatican roles and study commissions on female deacons. Pope Leo XIV must now decide whether to expand or moderate these reforms.

Sexual abuse crisis

Survivors’ groups argue Pope Francis failed to implement strong accountability on abuse. They are calling on Pope Leo XIV to enact a zero-tolerance policy, ensure independent oversight of bishops, and remove any clergy implicated in abuse or its cover-up. Pope Leo XIV’s papacy begins at a crossroads—between tradition and reform, doctrine and pastoral care, unity and division. His choices will shape the Church for generations to come.

Summary

Reaffirm or revise teachings on liturgy, celibacy, and divorce.

Balance traditional and progressive voices.

Decide whether to expand on reforms made under Pope Francis.

Enact a clear, enforceable zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse.

Vatican II interpretation: Resolve ongoing debates over the Council’s meaning.

Address calls to renew the once-dominant order’s orthodoxy and vocation numbers.



