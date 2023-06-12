Key Nagirinya murder suspect declines court offer to summon his witnesses

The key suspect in the murder case of social worker Maria Nagirinya has declined the court’s offer of advertising his witness summons in one print media.

Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal has told trial judge Isaac Muwata that he disagreed with the manner in which the deputy registrar wanted to summon his five witnesses.

“The registrar asked me for the addresses of my witnesses and I informed him that we were all hawkers who only met at work. If only I knew their places, I would not have disturbed court to summon them on my behalf,” Kasolo argued.

Kasolo further said that the registrar told him that they would assign a court server or police officer who will look for the witnesses, an offer he rejected reasoning that it will be impossible for the same police that tortured him thus leading to his imprisonment to summon his witnesses.

“I am now left with one witness who is my co-accused. I have no option now, let the court make its decision from the evidence it has,” Kasolo said.

Court also heard the defence of the last suspect Sadat Katerega alias Baros who claimed that he “only knew Kasolo with whom he stayed with in 2016 of all the co-accused.”

He informed the court that they met with Kasolo as young boys staying in different zones and played football together. Katerega said prior to his arrest in 2016, he had last seen Kasolo in 2011.

“While in Luzira Prison, Kasolo appointed me on a football team because he knew I was good at the game. In 2019, the state brought a nolle, dropping the charges against me,” Katerega narrated.

He further revealed that he was a hawker selling clothes along Ham Tower in Kampala, adding that: “While at my business, someone tapped on my back and on turning around, I saw Kasolo who informed me that he was released from prison and staying at Luwero District.”

Court further heard that on a Sunday, while Katerega was at his home village in Natete, he met Kasolo again who informed him that he had no where to stay when he came to Kampala, thus taking him where he stayed for two weeks upon his request as he looked for a house.

“My girlfriend was around and I asked Kasolo to leave but he requested for more time which I accepted, however after a week he told me he had gotten a house. After, sometime while at work, I watched on television people who were arrested on charges of murdering Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa. I reorganized Kasolo who was beaten leaving his face swollen and this scared me,” Katerega narrated as he denied charges against him.

The accused face six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.

Other suspects are; Johnson Lubega alias Etoo alias Manomano alias Rasta, Nasif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kiseka alias Masadda and Sharif Mpanga alias Shafiq.

Prosecution led by Muwaganya and Timothy Amerit alleges that on August 28, 2016, the accused and others still at large, at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga and Mukono District kidnapped and murdered Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

The suspects also allegedly used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, a mobile phone and Shs260,000.