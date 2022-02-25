Key questions awaiting MP Zaake in House committee

The Mityana Municipality legislator, Mr Francis Zaake, did not face members of Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline on Wednesday as expected, to make his submission over previous alleged abusive tweets against Ms Anita Among, the deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The tweets were posted by Mr Zaake on February 9 targeting Ms Among, also the Bukedea woman legislator, for supposedly mishandling his torture ordeal during a previous House sitting session.

On Tuesday, Mr Abdu Katuntu, the chairperson of the committee, had informed fellow members that Mr Zaake, also a National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, would make an appearance on Wednesday.

But Mr Katuntu told Daily Monitor that Mr Zaake wrote to him, stating that he was unavailable because he had to chair the Parliamentary Commission Audit sub-committee.

“He then asked for another date and we zeroed down to (next) Monday (February 28). So, this is when we (committee) shall have the next meeting,” Mr Katuntu said.

During Mr Martin Mapenduzi’s (Bardege-Layibi Division) submission on Tuesday to the committee against Mr Zaake for allegedly insulting the integrity of Ms Among and that of the House through his offensive communication, a debate came up on whether the Twitter account is the rightful one of Mr Zaake.

“How authentic is the account where you got that statement because we have seen many fake (people’s) accounts on social media,” Mr Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South Member MP) asked Mr Mapenduzi.

“How true is it that the account is for Honourable Zaake?” Mr Ssolo added.

Mr Mapenduzi, who was the main complainant in the matter, was backed by Mr Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West Division), Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality), and Ms Mary Annet Nakato (Buyende Woman).

In response, Mr Katuntu said the debate surrounding the authenticity of the alleged account was an interesting one.

“That we will find out, especially if the Honourable Zaake come and said that it is not his account,” he said.

Among other concerns that popped up from committee members included whether Mr Zaake found Ms Among’s remarks on him during the Sitting sarcastic (or serious).

The majority of committee members declined to talk to Daily Monitor after the proceedings following a warning from Mr Katuntu.

“There are, however, other obvious questions that will be directed to Mr Zaake, including those that will base on the need for clarification,” one committee member later told Daily Monitor preferring to speak on condition of anonymity out of fear of being reprimanded.

“Questions like if the Twitter account is really his, then, why did he eventually delete the tweets? What emotions drove him to post? Was it anger? Then, if the account is not his, what has he done or (is) doing to ensure that the culprit behind the claimed fake account is brought to book?” the legislator added.

According to the legislator, he will also be asked whether he is remorseful for his actions or not.

Will motion on Zaake bear fruit?

Regarding the issue of legislators collecting signatures to remove Mr Zaake as commissioner, Mr Katuntu had initially stated that the committee was not aware about the document (with the signatures) as it is not part of the parliamentary record. He added that any member (of the Committee) who had been involved in signing the document should not be involved in the proceedings of the Committee, in regard to the case, as a way of avoiding conflict of interest.

This newspaper has, however, seen a document dated February 23 signed by Mr Mapenduzi, notifying the Clerk to Parliament to move a motion for a resolution of Parliament to remove Mr Zaake from the office of Commissioner of Parliament.

According to Section 5 of the Administration of Parliament Act, a member of the commission, other than the Speaker and the Leader of Government Business, may be removed from office by Parliament for inability to perform the functions of his or her office arising from infirmity of body or mind, misbehaviour, misconduct or incompetence.

House rules

Then, (106) Rules of Procedure state that the House may pass a resolution for the removal of the President from office, or pass a vote of no confidence in the Speaker or the deputy Speaker, or pass a vote of censure against a minister as prescribed by the Constitution or for the removal of a commissioner.

Mr Zaake serves as a back-bench member on the Parliamentary Commission.

“The signatures (I) collected are way more than 176. I, however, prefer not to disclose the exact number,” Mr Mapenduzi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The Clerk to Parliament will now have to notify the House by causing the notice, grounds and particulars supporting the grounds of the proposed (motion) to be pinned on the members’ notice board.



Some sources have claimed more than 200 signatures have been collected and these are mostly from members belonging to the NRM party.

There are 529 legislators currently in Parliament. The NRM party has 336 MPs, 109 legislators belong to the Opposition while 84 are Independents.



