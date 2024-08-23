Key suspect confesses to killing Ndiga clan head, gives three reasons

Lujja Bbosa Tabula, the prime suspect in the murder of Eng Daniel Bbosa, the former leader of the Ndiga Clan in Buganda Kingdom, has confessed to the crime, citing three reasons for his actions.

Tabula on Friday appeared at the Buganda Road Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, and recorded an extrajudicial statement, confessing to masterminding the murder of his clan head.

A credible source, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of confession statements, disclosed that the main reason for Eng Bbosa's murder was the desire for retribution.

“Tabula has claimed that the late Bbosa and his family members murdered his father, Israel, in 1989, they sold off the Ndiga clan land at Mbale in Mpigi forcing his ancestors to relocate to Namulonge, and that he was trying to secure ownership of the Namulonge land but the late was against his pursuit,” the source revealed.

A credible source revealed that Tabula's confession took 4 hours and 58 minutes, during which he implicated his nephew, Noah Lujja, 21, as an accomplice, while exonerating four other suspects.

The four suspects are; Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Milly Naluwenda, 46.

Tabula further claimed that the Buganda Kingdom’s Tradition Court clerk Naluwenda’s crime was only calling him to inform him about the death of Eng Bbosa and that the 17 skulls that were recovered from his shrine in Mpigi were obtained to work on his ancestral spirits. He claims that he never killed anyone to get them.

He will appear on Monday at Mwanga II court for the mention of the charges. However, the court has so far heard that investigations in the matter are complete.

Preliminary police investigations earlier revealed that Tabula worked alongside Ms Naluwenda to hire Bbosa’s killers on February 25 near his home at Kikandwa zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division, in Kampala.

The prosecution alleges that on February 25, 2024, at Kikandwa- Lungujja village in Rubaga Division in Kampala District, the accused persons and others still at large with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Eng Daniel Kakeedo Bbosa.

Eng. Bbosa was killed on the evening of February 25, 2024, by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala as he approached his residence.