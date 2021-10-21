Key suspect in Gen Katumba shooting denied bail

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

One of the key suspects in the June 1 shooting of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala was October 21 denied bail by the High Court in Kampala.

Sheikh Yusuf Nyanzi was denied bail on grounds that he was described by presiding judge, Gadenya Wolimbwa, as a “flight-risk” facing a multiplicity of grave offenses, including being a suspect in the murder of former police spokesperson, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

“He is charged with a multiplicity of capital offenses that all attract the death penalty as the maximum sentence. The chances of the applicant attempting to flee from justice are not minimal. The risks are substantial as the benefits of the applicant remaining to face trial pale against the benefits of escaping. The applicant is denied bail.” Justice Gadenya held in his ruling read out by registrar Festo Nsenga.

Also in his 11-page ruling, Justice Gadenya, observed that ‘‘despite Nyanzi presenting three sureties to court who were of good standing in society, they didn’t exhibit financial capability to execute Shs150m each if the suspect absconded.’’

The queried three sureties included; Nyanzi’s wife, Ms Summayyah Namulindwa, Mr Yusuf Ssemigabo Musa, a friend to Nyanzi who is also the director of Answar Moslem High School and Mr Jamilu Ssebaduka, a brother-in-law to Nyanzi and a businessman dealing in clothes.

Sheikh Nyanzi is among the eight people currently on remand in connection with the attempted murder of Gen Katumba who also doubles as the Works minister.

They are equally facing murder charges for the alleged killing of Katumba’s daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver, Sgt. Haruna Kayondo in Kisaasi, Kampala during the same morning attack by boda-boda riding assailants.

The denial to release on bail of Mr Nyanzi, comes at the time when President is pushing to amend the constitution to scrap bail for suspects facing capital offenses like murder, rape, aggravated robbery, treasons among others.

On Friday last week, Cabinet endorsed the proposed bail/ police bond legal reforms presented to them by Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

