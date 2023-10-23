Key suspect in Nagirinya murder case appeals against life sentence

Barely a day after his conviction and sentence to life in prison, a key suspect in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has appealed against the court’s decision.

Kasolo Copriam also known as Arsenal was on Thursday last week sentenced to life in prison together with Johnson Lubega alias Manomano to whom the trial judge Isaac Muwata said they were not remorseful all throughout the trial especially the conduct of former (Kasolo) who kept disrupting court proceedings.

“I hope he (Kasolo) will learn, there is need for deterrence in order to discourage other offenders from committing similar offenses against innocent victims with no provocation as like this case while reserving the capital punishment for Kasolo and Lubega. I find that there is a need for severe punishment to save the society from their actions accordingly A1 and A2 (Kasolo and Lubega) are hereby sentenced to imprisonment for life on each count and the sentences should run concurrently. Each of the accused persons A1 and A2 shall serve imprisonment for the rest of their lives,” Justice Isaac Muwata ruled.

Justice Muwata of the Criminal Division of the High Court also jailed for 30 years three other convicts; Hassan Kiseeka, Sharif Mpanga and Nasif Kalyango who are boda -boda riders whom he said were remorseful and first-time offenders. However, the judge said that a period of 5 years spent on remand shall be deducted.

Although his co-convicts have not yet filed their appeal, Kasolo was prepared for the outcome of the case thus filing his appeal on Friday at the Court of Appeal reasoning that the sentence against him was manifestly harsh.

In his memorandum of appeal, Kasolo stated that the trial judge erred in law and fact when he held that he (Kasolo) voluntarily recorded the charge and caution statement and a confession video without being subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Kasolo further noted that the judge erred in law and fact in derogating his right to fair hearing when he (judge) denied him adequate facilities to prepare for his defence by way of fifty million shillings to enable him advertise and call defence witnesses.

“Denied the self-represented appellant the equivalent of re-examination after being cross-examined on his testimony, denied enough time to prepare for his submissions in mitigation of sentence,” reads in part the memorandum of appeal.

According to the court document, Kasolo faults the judge for holding that the DPP had proved all the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt and believed in and relied on the evidence of his co-accused own plea convict, he had the intention to commit the offences, relied on his controversial charge and caution statement, rejected his alibi and relying on CCTV camera video footages presented.

Kasolo seeks to have his trial proceedings, judgement, conviction and sentence declared null, void and should be reversed and set aside, acquitted and released.