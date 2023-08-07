Key suspect in Nagirinya murder case asks court to acquit him

The key suspect in the murder case of social worker Maria Nagirinya has asked the court to acquit him saying that he is innocent.

Copriam Kasolo alias Arsenal appeared in court on Monday with his co-accused and asked the trial judge Isaac Muwata to acquit him of the six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.

Nagirinya, a former employee of the Community Integrated Development Initiative, and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa were killed in 2019.

Other suspects are; Johnson Lubega alias Etoo alias Manomano alias Rasta, Nasif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kiseka alias Masadda, Sharif Mpanga alias Shafiq and Sadat Katerega alias Baros.

According to his submissions, Kasolo who represented himself stated that the prosecution's case is veiled with illegalities and gross violations of his fundamental rights as he was first tortured by security agencies in order to secure and sign confession statements at gunpoint.

The court had previously ordered both the defence and state lawyers to highlight and put emphasis on their written last submissions but the defence lawyers did not, prompting prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya to seek more time to give his response.

The trial judge has set September 7 as the date to submit their responses.

Prosecution led by Mr Muwaganya and Timothy Amerit alleges that on August 28, 2019, the accused and others still at large, at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga and Mukono District kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa and murdered them.