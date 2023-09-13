Khat farmers ask Museveni to ditch anti-narcotics Bill

More than 10,000 khat farmers and dealers in Kabarole District have petitioned President Museveni, urging him not to sign into law the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill, 2023, which was recently passed by Parliament.

Under their umbrella body, the Kabarole Khat Association, they argue that the Bill jeopardises their livelihoods and was passed without adequate consultation with key stakeholders.

In the petition, which was handed over to the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba, the khat farmers also said the potential criminalisation of the crop will ruin their livelihoods.

They instead propose that khat should be recognised as a cash crop such as coffee and tea due to its profitability.

They point out that the crop fetches considerably higher profits compared to traditional cash crops such as tea, with a bundle of khat selling at Shs2,000, compared to Shs300 for a kilogramme of green tea leaves.

“We believe we still have time, and the President will hear our concerns,” said Mr Jane Kusiima, a khat farmer from Hakibaale Sub-county.

She added: “The bill was hastily passed without prior consultations, and as khat farmers, we are deeply dissatisfied with this situation. We are left wondering where we can turn to,” added Ms Jane Kusiima, another khat farmer from Hakibaale Sub-county.

The farmers urged the government to research about khat’s potential for value addition and called for establishment of a factory for the crop in the district, particularly as the government plans to establish an agro-industrial park in Tooro Sub-region.

Kabarole has about five tea factories but some farmers, due to price fluctuation of tea, are intercropping with khat, which is profitable.

Mr Johnson Tinkamanyire, the chairperson of the Kabarole Khat Farmers Association, said the Bill lumps the crop with more harmful narcotics drugs, which he said is unfair.

The farmers argue that khat cultivation offers the ability to harvest daily, providing a consistent source of income unlike other cash crops.

The district chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, warned that if the Bill becomes law, it will negatively impact numerous government programmes in Tooro Sub-region since many people benefit from khat farming.

Kabarole RDC Bandeeba acknowledged the farmers’ complaints and pledged to ensure their petition reaches President Museveni for consideration.

ABOUT THE LAW