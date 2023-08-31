Khat growers seek Parliament records ahead of court petition

A section of khat farmers has asked Parliament to avail them with records on the recently passed Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023, as they prepare to petition court.

Under their umbrella body, the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association, through their lawyers of Centre for Legal Aid, they say they are aggrieved with Parliament’s passing of the Bill that criminalises growing of the crop without licences.

They now want it annulled by the Constitutional Court.

“We represent the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association whose stakeholders are, as you know, aggrieved by the passage of the above captioned Bill,” reads in part their August 28 petition to Parliament.

It adds: “We are instructed to request for the following records in aid of our client’s preparation of a constitutional petition.”

According to the petition seen by this newspaper, the khat growers are seeking 10 records as they prepare for the court petition.

They include the Hansard reports of the second and third reading of the Bill on August 17 and August 22, respectively, as well as the report of the committee on defence, and internal affairs in regard to scrutiny of the Bill.

The other is a notice of withdrawal of appeal filed in the Supreme Court by the Attorney General with respect to the constitutional petition no. 01 of 2017.

On August 22, Parliament passed the narcotics Bill, approving tough penalties on all those found illegally in possession, dealing and transporting of khat. The Bill now awaits President Museveni’s assent.

In the stringent legislation, those found trafficking narcotic substances face up to Shs1b in fines or a life sentence, or both.

Under the new law, cultivation of these specified plants needs a licence from the minister of Health.

The petition comes amid growing opposition to the Bill from various sections of society. Early this week, Buganda Kingdom officials said the Bill was passed in bad faith as it will deprive the majority of its loyalists who grow the crop for commercial purposes, of a source of livelihood.

“I think the new Bill was not brought in good faith. We have khat farmers who have been in the business since the 1990s, therefore, banning the crop may lead to extreme financial losses to these farmers,” said Mr Kizito Mulwana, who represents Essuubi Lya Buganda in Buganda Lukiiko.

“It is with no doubt that tobacco is also not good for our health, but it has never been banned apart from regulating it. Let the new laws regulate khat business but not ban the crop,” he added.

More than 10,000 khat farmers in Kabarole District last week, resolved to petition President Museveni over the Bill, saying it will deprive them of livelihoods once it becomes law.