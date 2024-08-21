Khiddu Makubuya: The man who bridged faith and tradition

Dr Khiddu Makubuya, the former Attorney General of Uganda, was a man of many roles. Renowned as a legal scholar and politician, he was also deeply committed as a churchman and traditionalist.

Makubuya, aged 75, passed away last Sunday night at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he had been receiving treatment for complications related to kidney disease and diabetes.

Despite his prominent legal and political career, he was also known for his significant contributions to the Anglican Church and his dedication to his traditional Ffumbe Clan in the Buganda Kingdom.

Until his retirement in 2023, Dr Makubuya served as the Diocesan Chancellor of Luweero Anglican Diocese. His dedication to his faith and his clan earned him widespread respect and admiration. At both St. Mark Cathedral and the Luweero Anglican Diocesan headquarters, members of the clergy and the faithful remember him as a devoted servant of God who faced many challenges with unwavering commitment.

Rev Can Eric Ssebigajju, the Luweero Diocesan Secretary, on Wednesday reflected on Makubuya’s impact: “We have lost one of our strong pillars as Anglicans in Luweero Diocese. Dr Makubuya was our pioneering Diocesan Chancellor for over 20 years. Despite his busy schedule as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, he was always at the service of the Church. He was truly a blessing to us.”

Dr Makubuya was known for his deep faith and often quoted the Bible during public appearances. Ms Ketty Irene Nakazibwe, a congregant at St. Mark Cathedral, remembered him fondly: “Whenever he spoke, he would draw on Bible wisdom before addressing any challenges. His faith inspired us to love God at all times.”

Edward Khiddu Makubuya (left) receives blessings from religious leaders at his home village in Katiiti, Makulubita Subcounty, shortly after his installation as Ffumbe Clan cultural leader in 2017. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

In February 2024, after stepping down from his role as Diocesan Chancellor amid a leadership dispute over the appointment of the 4th Bishop of Luweero, Prof Makubuya preached unity and advocated for resolving the issue through prayer rather than legal battles. He urged the faithful to avoid violence, emphasizing the sanctity of the office of the Bishop.

Makubuya’s contributions extended beyond Luweero. At Kalasa Church of Uganda, his support for renovations and new furnishings was greatly appreciated.

Mr Daniel Ssembusi, a congregant and elder, praised his generosity: “Makubuya never hesitated to support our church’s needs. His contributions were significant, and he served God with great love.”

Even after retiring from active politics in 2016, Prof Makubuya continued to support church fundraising efforts, contributing to more than 30 churches.

Mr Joseph Ssendege, a retired primary school head teacher, noted: “Whenever he couldn’t attend a function, he always sent a representative with a contribution. His support crossed religious denominations and was never discriminatory.”

Makubuya’s dedication to his traditional Ffumbe Clan was equally notable. He saw no contradiction between his religious faith and his cultural responsibilities. Holding the Holy Bible in one hand and cultural regalia in the other, he managed to honor both his spiritual beliefs and his cultural heritage.

Mr Jeremiah Ssebagala, an elder of the Ffumbe Clan, described how Prof Makubuya seamlessly combined these roles: “On top of his suit,

Makubuya would wear the traditional backcloth piece at cultural functions, reflecting his respect for both his faith and his heritage. His participation in these events was in line with his special roles as a cultural leader (Musumisi).”