Kibaale struggles to fix education gaps 34 years later

Kibaale District continues to grapple with glaring gaps in the education sector, 34 years after its creation. Government policy requires at least one primary school per parish and one secondary school per sub-county or town council.

Yet, in Kibaale, this standard has never been fully met—leaving thousands of children underserved. The district has 12 sub-counties, two town councils, and 57 parishes, but eight sub-counties still lack government secondary schools, while 12 parishes have no primary schools. Kibaale District Education Officer (DEO) John Taragaboine said the shortfall has crippled education delivery and strained communities. “We face serious challenges in sub-counties where the policy has not been implemented.









This has created glaring gaps, especially in areas without secondary schools,” he said. He explained that the absence of schools has discouraged parents and weakened confidence in government programmes. Local leaders painted a dire picture of the toll on families. The chairperson of Bubango Sub-county, Mr Mutagura Mukurasi, said the lack of a secondary school forces children to trek long distances daily.

“To my dismay, Bubango does not have a single secondary school. Our children walk long distances, and many eventually give up. We even secured 10 acres of land for a school, but the Ministry of Education has not responded to our applications,” he lamented.

The chairperson of Nyamarunda Sub-county, Mr Erasmus Ndinaruhanga, highlighted tragic consequences.

“One child was knocked dead on the way to school, and others sustain injuries, especially those riding bicycles. We don’t even have a private school here. Parents cannot afford boarding schools, which makes the situation worse, especially for girls,” he said. The Catholic Church has donated five acres of land for a school, but construction funds have yet to materialise. Bujogoro Village chairperson Tugume Desteo said the education gap is fuelling early marriages and child labour. “Many girls drop out and end up in early marriages or working as bar attendants. Parents are then left caring for children born out of early pregnancies. Those who persist in school struggle with poor road conditions, which only makes matters worse,” he said.

Kibaale District chairperson Godfrey Muhonge Kasanga admitted that policy implementation has been a long-standing challenge.

“We wrote to the Ministry of Education, but there has been no response. For instance, Kyakazihire Sub-county has neither a primary nor a secondary school. While some areas have schools, those without remain in dire need. Why can’t authorities answer our call?” he wondered. Mr Kasanga, however, welcomed a recent government pledge to address the gaps in the coming financial year. “The district needs funding to implement this policy across all sub-counties. The government provides designs and plans for construction at the sub-county level. As district leadership, we have played our part, now it is time for the government to deliver,” he said.

At a glance

• Sub-counties: 12

• Town councils: 2

• Parishes: 57

• Sub-counties without secondary schools: 8

• Parishes without primary schools: 12