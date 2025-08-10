Kibeho: From Rwandan tragedy to sanctuary of faith, healing, hope

Over 1,000 pilgrims from Kabale Diocese and other faith communities on August 7 gathered for a three-day prayer event in Kibeho, Rwanda, a revered Marian apparition centre recognised as Africa’s only Vatican-approved apparition site. Once marked by tragedy, Kibeho is now known for restoring hope, especially for those who feel they have lost it.

The pilgrims came seeking divine intervention for various needs: employment, healing for the sick and disabled, stability in marriage and family, conception for couples struggling with infertility, success in political ambitions, favourable outcomes in court cases, and spiritual renewal. Others came simply to thank God for answered prayers.

Kibeho, a small town in Rwanda’s southern Nyaruguru District, was once infamous for the 1994 massacre, where thousands were killed, many burned inside churches. Today, it stands as a beacon of faith, spiritual renewal, and miracles.

One of the original visionaries, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka, told Monitor on August 8 that the Virgin Mary "appeared" to her on January 12, 1982, when she was a student at Kibeho High School.

Mary, locally referred to as Nyina wa Jambo, Mother of the Word, delivered a message of redemptive suffering and called for prayer to save the world from falling into sin.

Mary urged repentance, but the message was initially met with scepticism, even from church leaders.

Before her final apparition, she instructed the three visionaries to share her message and build a memorial church with seven sides. That church, Our Lady of Kibeho—is today a place where many believe prayers are answered.

Faith at a crossroads

Among this year’s pilgrims was Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District LCV chairperson, who came seeking guidance after losing the Bufumbira East NRM MP primaries.

“I felt deep depression after the people I trusted most betrayed me, but I have prayed and now I’m convinced to forgive them and start a new journey of life,” Bizimana said.

He admitted he was unfamiliar with the “Seven Sorrows” prayers but found comfort knowing that Jesus also suffered. “By God’s grace, I have found the strength to forgive those who wronged me, and I hope they can forgive me as well,” he added.

Testimonies of healing

Many pilgrims shared testimonies of the Virgin Mary’s intercession:

Lillian Niwamanya Habaasa from Rukungiri said that after 14 years of childlessness and her husband planning to marry another woman, she visited Kibeho for the first time. The following year, she conceived and gave birth to a boy, Emanuel.

Anet Natukunda from Ntungamo testified that her daughter was healed of severe ulcers during a 2017 pilgrimage.

Julian Niwampeire said her disturbing dreams stopped and her infertility ended after she prayed at Kibeho, later giving birth to another child.

Agaba Simon secured a permanent, well-paying job after praying at the shrine and now sponsors others to visit.

Kabale Diocese and the jubilee year

This pilgrimage is part of Kabale Diocese’s activities for the 2025 Jubilee Year, declared by Pope Francis under the theme Pilgrims of Hope. According to Rev. Fr. Fidelis Ndagijimana, the Diocesan Pastoral Coordinator, the diocese has held deanery-level pilgrimages and plans to conclude the year with a trip to Rome in October.

Rev. Fr. Baltazar Ndyomugabe, Spiritual Director of the Legionaries of Mary, urged pilgrims to centre their journeys on prayer, reconciliation, and forgiveness. He said the diocese will make Kibeho an annual pilgrimage destination.

From prophecy to pilgrimage

The first apparition at Kibeho was to Alphonsine Mumureke on November 28, 1981, followed by Nathalie on January 12, 1982, and Claire Mukangango on March 2, 1982. Claire was killed in the 1994 genocide. From its first chapel in 1992 to the sanctuary inaugurated in 2003 and a larger church opened in 2021, Kibeho has become a global pilgrimage site, visited by leaders including the President of Poland and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Today, Kibeho stands as a sacred space where prophecy, tragedy, and hope meet, calling all who visit to repentance, prayer, and peace. Pilgrims leave believing in the Virgin Mary’s miraculous intercession, many reportedly carrying home stories of spiritual and physical healing.