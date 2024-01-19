Kiboga chairperson suspends his deputy

The chairperson of Kiboga District has suspended his deputy on allegations of insubordination.

Mr Gerald Nsiro Ssalongo, said he also suspended Mr Moses Ssenjogera over poor service delivery and lack of respect for oath of secrecy in a January 9 letter.

“I gave the vice chairperson powers to represent me on different occasions and serve the people of Kiboga but he has failed to deliver. He wanted to fail me as district chairperson by failing to deliver. I have decided to terminate his services as the vice chairperson and the district’s secretary for education,” he said on Tuesday.

“You will stay out of office until the new vice chairperson is announced in the next council meeting,” part of the January 9 letter reads.

On Monday Mr Ssenjogera told journalists: “The chairperson has no powers of interdicting me from office because the guidelines for interdiction are not within his means as he alleges. Yes, he can remove me from the office of vice-chairperson but I am still a district councillor.’’

“There is no merit in his accusations. I don’t see any acts of insubordination and poor service delivery, in the cases that have been brought against my name. This is witch-hunt and cowardliness,” he added.

Some councillors said the duo is jostling for power.