Kiboga court frees 4 murder suspects following Museveni directive

Following a presidential directive, the chief magistrate’s court in Kiboga District has released four murder suspects that have been in prison for eight months.

They were accused of murdering three people from Kabaale Village, Bbanda Sub County in the neighbouring Kyankwanzi District.

The released suspects include 55-year-old village chairperson Issa Mugerwa, Godfrey Mugerwa, 40, Musa Ssenyange, 38, and 41-year-old Musa Mutwabule.

The quartet was reportedly arrested on the orders of former Kyankwanzi District Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer Jonathan Akampurira and the District Police commander (DPC) John Mwawule.

It's alleged that Mwawule and Akampurira connived with businessman Jessy Turyahikayo and his son Richard Tugume to hoodwink the suspects to vacate a 3-square-mile piece of land they were occupying. The disputed land belongs to the government.

“The two men brought over 100 people to occupy our land. When we tried to protest, they beat to scare us over the land, but we resisted,” George Niwagira, a councilor representing Bbanda Sub County at Kyankwanzi District said on Friday.

Later, the four people [the released] were arrested on accusations of murdering Aggrey Bamulanzeki, 35, Lasto Jeremiah, 22, a one John, 52, and Numme Ssebaggala, 31.

Niwagira, also the ruling National Resistance Movement Bdanda sub-county chairperson, said after being overpowered by the invaders, they petitioned President Museveni who also directed the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) to handle the matter in 2019.

“We continued the struggle until President Museveni directed the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to authorize Kiboga Chief Magistrate and her worship Jackline Namaazi to release them,” he said.

Phiona Barungi, the Senior Presidential Assistant for Special Duties who was present at the court, explained that the president became concerned after receiving intelligence information that the accused residents were not involved in the murder.