Kiboga District authorities decry clean water shortage

Authorities in Kiboga District have decried the shortage of clean water in the area.

The district water officer, Mr Moses Walakira, has said that some areas totally lack access to clean water which makes residents resort to using water from the streams, which is harmful to their health.

“Some areas being hilly makes it difficult for the government to extend clean water services there. We have taught them how to harvest rainwater and keep it clean other than depending on streams,” he said.

The Nsala Parish chairperson, Mr Patrick Mugwanya, said people in the community have been moving long distances to valleys in order to access water with only a few being able to afford to pay for water to be brought to them.

“Our people are grappling with the problem of water scarcity due to lack of access to clean water caused by the steep hills and rocky grounds,” he said, during the launch of the rainwater harvesting project in the area.

The water plant was donated by Bilu Uganda in partnership with SBI international holdings, and the executive director of Bilu, Mr Shay Kirabo Pintu, said that the water harvesting project will provide a sustainable water solution for residents.

“We are going to collect the rainwater from the nearby church and school roofs. We have created a pond where we will easily collect 500 cubic metres of water and supply it to the community,” he said.