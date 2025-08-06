Kiboga residents, scripture Union eulogise Rhoda Kalema

Sections of the youth and elderly residents in Kiboga District know the late former pioneer district woman legislator, Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, as a guardian of Christian values and advocate of girl child empowerment.

At Kiboga Local Ward LC1, Kiboga Town Council, the location of the family home where preparations for the final sendoff are underway, many are signing into the condolence book, remembering her as a Scripture Union giant and strong advocate of girl child empowerment.

Visiting schools and engaging the youth in spiritual renewal activities through the Uganda Scripture Union defined the life of Rhoda Kalema's last years on earth.

Ms. Elizabeth Nabulime, a retired primary school teacher and resident of Kiboga Town Council, paints a clear picture of Rhoda Kalema's contribution to building spiritually grounded men and women in the district.

"We are saddened by the loss of Maama Rhoda Kalema," Nabulime said. "She will also be missed by the Scripture Union community and the Anglican Church in Kiboga, where her services as a spiritual mother have deeply touched the young generation. She never missed any Scripture Union conferences, which she sponsored endlessly."

Desire Muhoza, a politician and entrepreneur in Kiboga District, recalls her student days as a member of the Anglican Youth Mission while at Makerere University with Rhoda Kalema as their role model. "I worked with Rhoda Kalema through the different Scripture Union youth missions to organize the Provincial Annual Youth and Students Conventions," Muhoza said. "She has been a strong advocate of girl child empowerment. In Kiboga, we have known her as the mother of Scripture Union."

Despite her advanced age, Rhoda Kalema visited schools and churches, planting the seed of spiritual revival and girl child empowerment. "At All Saints Church of Uganda Kiboga Archdeaconry, we shall miss her company, words of wisdom, and spiritual guidance," said Edward Kabanda, a congregant at the church.

Siraje Nkugwa Kizito, the Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner and former Kiboga District chairperson, said the district is blessed to have groomed the pioneer female legislator. "Rhoda Kalema not only impacted the lives of women leaders but played a pivotal role in nation-building as a grounded politician, educationalist, and elder Scripture Union speaks," he said.

Samuel Turyahikayo, the National Director of Uganda Scripture Union, acknowledges the unending support extended to the Union conferences by Rhoda Kalema. "For the past 23 years, Rhoda Kalema has been supporting and sponsoring the Scripture Union Conference in Kiboga District," he said. "She established a coordination office to strengthen Scripture Union activities in the district."

Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, 96, passed away on August 3 at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where she had been undergoing treatment. The family revealed that she had attended a Scripture Union conference in Kiboga District a week before she was rushed to the hospital with age-related complications.

She was one of the first two female members of the National Consultative Council (NCC), the 3rd Parliament, serving between 1979 and 1980. She later represented Kiboga District in the Constituent Assembly that drafted Uganda's 1995 Constitution.

She will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Kiboga Town Council, Kiboga District, on Saturday, August 9, 2025. President Museveni has granted her an official burial, and the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, is chairing the National Organizing Committee constituted to oversee the burial arrangements.



