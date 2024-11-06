Kiboga school director arrested for defiling four students

Police in Kiboga District have arrested a principal of a certain vocational institute and Reverend of All Saints Church, over allegations of aggravated defilement and rape of four female students.

The incidents occurred between June and October 2024 at the institute, located in Bamusuta cell, Kiboga town council.

According to the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, SP Racheal Kawala, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect allegedly defiled the victims at different intervals from his residence, at the church and at the school.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect allegedly defiled the victims at different intervals from his residence at the church and at the school. The victims, all females aged between 16 and 18 years old, have undergone medical examinations," SP Kawala said.

Medical examinations revealed that one of the victims is pregnant.

"We take these allegations very seriously and are working to ensure justice is served," she said.

The suspect was on Wednesday rescued by police after angry parents attacked him at his residence and is currently being held at Kiboga police station as investigations continue.

This case highlights the ongoing concern of defilement in Uganda, particularly among young girls and boys. The Uganda Police Force has been working to address these cases, with defilement remaining a significant issue in the country.

The 2023 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, released in February 2024, paints a disturbing picture of rising defilement cases across the country. According to the report, defilement persists as a significant concern in Uganda, predominantly targeting vulnerable young girls and, in some instances, boys.