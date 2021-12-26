Kibuku businesswoman killed on her way home, toddler hacked

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

  • Alice Kawanasa’s murder happened two days after two people were murdered in Budaka District located about 32 kilometers away.

Police in Kibuku District are hunting for unknown assailants who attacked and killed a 32-year-old businesswoman and resident of Bulyampiti Village, Kasocha Parish, Kabweri Sub-County in Kibuku District.

