Kibuku clergy battle alcohol, drug abuse

On a quiet Tuesday mid-morning, the sanctuary of a small church in Tirinyi Sub-county in the eastern district of Kibuku echoes not with hymns but with quiet conversations. The chairs are arranged in a circle, and a group of 10 men and women sit with bowed heads and open hearts. This is not a Bible study. It is a church- led counselling session aimed at helping individuals struggling with alcohol addiction, a growing concern across the district. As alcohol consumption continues to disrupt families, derail youth futures, and fuel domestic violence, Buyelya Heartland Point Ministries Uganda, has stepped up with faith-based interventions.

“Alcohol abuse has become deeply embedded in the social fabric of Kibuku, where homemade brews like malwa and waragi are easily accessible and widely consumed. For many, especially young men, drinking starts as early as their teenage years,” Mr James Katama, one of the leaders, said. He added: “The consequences; school drop-outs, gender-based violence, mental health struggles, and financial ruin are being felt across households and communities”. He further stated: “We counsel women who come crying about their drunk husbands who spend all their earnings on alcohol.”

Fighting immorality, drug abuse

Mr David Dagira, a pastor and coordinator of Buyelya Heartland Point Ministries, said: “It’s no longer just a moral issue-it’s a survival one.” “There is a need to address what is see as a growing crisis of conscience affecting families, institutions, and young people,” he explained. This is the growing reality facing church leaders, where moral decline, drug abuse, sexual immorality, and alcohol abuse are tearing at the social fabric of once close-knit communities. Local pastors described an unsettling shift in attitudes among young people over the past decade. Mr Dagira explained that the introduction of cheap narcotics like marijuana and a rising culture of alcohol abuse among teenagers has become common in many villages.

“The peer pressure, poverty, and a lack of opportunities have only worsened the situation. Young men are dropping out of school to engage in drugs and other immoralities,” Mr Dagira further explained. “We preach, we pray, we counsel, but the pull of immoral tends to be much stronger. But as a church, we have to continue the message,” he said. Sexual immorality has also risen, with teenage pregnancies and reports of gender-based violence increasing “In some cases, parents have given up too,” he said. “They see their children doing wrong, but they are afraid or too burdened to act,” Mr Dagira observed.

Training church leaders

Mr Dagira said a group of pastors and church leaders who underwent a six-month theological and leadership training programme in Kibuku District were urged to strengthen spiritual leadership and community transformation across the region. He said more than 35 pastors, church leaders, recently graduated from Buyelya Heartland Grace Point Ministries in Kalampete Village, Tirinyi Town Council after receiving training from Major Pastoral and Technical Training Institute (Buyelya Uganda Campus). The training was funded by Doyle Young. The pastors, drawn from various denominations including Pentecostal, Anglican, and independent Evangelical churches, completed their training under the Faith leadership empowerment programme, which focused on biblical studies, pastoral ethics, community outreaches, and counselling.

Mr Dagira urged the graduates to use their knowledge to restore moral values, promote peace, and address growing social concerns such as alcohol misuse, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, and domestic violence. Mr Dagira also noted that the leadership acquired will empower them to initiate programmes that will alleviate poverty at household levels and as well keep families together. The pastors and church leaders were drawn from the districts of Budaka, Pallisa, Namutumba, Iganga, Kibuku and Luuka. He said Buyelya was established to teach morals in families and churches. “This will empower them to act as disciples who will work as ambassadors so that people can revive their attitudes and make a transformation in these communities. The moral decay in communities is extremely bad,” Mr Dagira explained.

He added: “This acts as a game changer to address these societal challenges that are eroding the morals. This will mitigate child abuse, domestic violence, drug abuse, and illiteracy levels in some communities”. He urged the graduands to uphold the truth. Bishop Boaz Masinde, the director of Maqor Pastoral and Technical Training Institute, said the pastors and church leaders have been equipped with skills to transform the communities. He urged them to step into leadership beyond the pulpit. “Our youth are looking for directions, our families need healing, and our communities are crying out because of the high poverty,” he said, adding that, “ let your voice and actions reflect the values you have been trained to uphold”.

Bishop Masinde explained that the pastors and church leaders went through 16 modules. “Pastors and church leaders must be torch-bearers in the fight against immorality like teenage pregnancies, drug abuse, corruption, and rising cases of domestic violence,” he said. He emphasised the urgent need for the church and pastors to go beyond spiritual teaching and become active participants in shaping moral behaviour, especially among the youth. “The leaders have a powerful voice that influences millions. We cannot afford to see that voice silent while our communities fall apart,” he further stressed.

A call to church leaders

He said despite increasing numbers of worship centres in urban and rural areas, societal challenges like school drop-outs, early marriages, and alcoholism are escalating---an indication, he said, that church leaders and pastors must revise their strategies. One of the graduates, Pastor Christopher Kajje, said that training has equipped him to better serve his congregation. “I now understand ministry is not just about preaching but also listening, counselling, and standing for what is right in society,” he said.



