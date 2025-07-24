Kibuku District to set up committee to reconcile election losers, winners

In a bid to foster unity and promote peaceful coexistence following heightened tensions in the aftermath of the just concluded NRM primaries ,leaders have announced plans to form a reconciliation committee aimed at mending relations between victorious candidates and those who lost at the polls.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the District NRM chairman, Mr Sharif Sebakaki, told the Daily Monitor that a committee of religious, opinion and NRM leaders, is to be set up , comes amid concerns over deepening divisions among the communities and supporters of rival political camps.

“There is need for healing and constructive dialogue because if we don’t do that, it means it will have a negative impact on the forthcoming general elections. We need to work together as a team of NRM”Mr Sebakaki said.

Adding that, “Elections come and go, but we must remain one people. We cannot allow political competition to breed permanent enminity among our people” Mr Sebakaki said

“This committee will create a platform for reconciliation, truth-telling, and forgiveness” he further emphasized.

The committee is expected to include religious leaders, cultural elders, civic society representatives, youth leaders and members of the district security team.

Mr Sebakaki said that the core mandate of the select committee will be to engage both election winners and losers in honest dialogue, encourage public apologies where needed, and lead community-level peace building forums.

Dr Patrick Wakida, who won for the Kabweri County, flooring the incumbent, Mr Stephen Mugole, in a hotly contested race, welcomed the initiative, describing it as “a critical step in restoring trust”.

“This committee will help us turn the page and move forward in Unity,“ he said

However, Mr Sebakaki said that the district current has two camps, which is not so-good for the district like Kibuku. “These cliques will not take anywhere but to forge unity and cohesion within the NRM-as a family” he said.

Local NGOs working in conflict resolution have also applauded the move, urging that it forge unity. Mr Sebakaki said that the committee is expected to be inaugurated after these NRM primaries.

“The committee once inaugurated will begin is work immediately, starting with listening sessions. I expect the committee to be constituted later in September 2025”he said

The Former LC5 chairman, Mr Charles Kadyama, who still contesting for the same, also backed the initiatives.

“The Party is likely to suffer a big setback if the worrying parties are not reconciled. The party shall continue to register poor outcome in case there is no unity among the members”Mr Kadyama said

As Kibuku charts a course towards healing, many residents hope that the effort will not only reconcile political rivals but also set a peaceful politics across the region.

Mr Sebakaki also cautioned some leaders who are fuelling violence in the elections turn as a do or die game.

This comes after a group of young men suspected to have been hired to demonstrate against the district Registrar, Mr Mohammad Mwanika,, demanding for his transfer to another duty station.

The protestors accuse the registrar, Mr Mwanika is double standards during the declaration of results. However, Mr Mwanika denied all these allegations, saying all along some senior politicians have been fighting me right from the time assumed office.

The district security committee chaired by the Kibuku RDC, Mr Samuel Musiho swung into action, and arrested 7 protestors along Kibuku-Kadama road. The seven are being kept at Kibuku Police station.

It alleged that each protestor was paid Shs20,000.