Kibuku feeding scheme launched to keep learners in school

Bossa Koire, 16, a pupil of Kirika Primary School, who used to study only from 8am to 1pm due to hunger pangs, can now stay at school until the official departure time, 4pm.

Koire, who is now performing better in class, has a new feeding programme to thank for the change in his academic fortune.

“I could spend most of the time along the way going home to look for what to eat and because of the long distances, many of us used to remain on the way and dodge the afternoon lessons,” Koire, a resident of Namilu Village, Kirika Sub-county, told Daily Monitor.

Under the programme dubbed “Cup of porridge for results,” pupils in the lower classes are given porridge in the morning and those in the upper classes are given porridge in the morning and at lunch time.

Baluka Mwagale, a Primary Seven pupil at the school, said the programme is a godsend.

“Other pupils also used to dodge the afternoon lessons because of hunger. But we now stay in school these days because we are getting at least two cups of porridge every day,” she said.

The deputy headmaster of Kirika Primary School, which has a population of 1,630 pupils,

Mr Isaac Talamukya, said: “We are now sure if this continues, it will reduce cases of malnutrition, number of school dropouts and lead to an improved academic performance of the children.”

The programme is also being implemented in three other

The programme, which is being spearheaded by Kirika Development Initiative (KADI), a non-government organisation, is also being implemented in Mikombe, Kavule and Nampiido primary schools.

The LC1 chairperson of Kirika, Mr Sowali Gonsya, said before the programme was introduced, many pupils of Kirika Church of Uganda Primary School used to dodge classes, especially in the afternoon because they had not had lunch.



The Inspector of schools, Mr Stephen Etem, said : “The district will continue to register poor results because the key stakeholders have failed to support education. Feeding is very important.”



Ms Nelly Birungi, a nutrition specialist at Unicef, said there are growing concerns over nutrition across the country, with only 15 percent of children under two years in Uganda consuming the minimum acceptable diet, as measured by diversity and frequency.

The executive director of KADI, Dr Stephen Birungi, said: “This initiative came after reports of learners dropping out of school as they were attending classes on empty stomachs.”

He said KADI will support schools to establish orchards to grow fruits such as mangoes and pawpaws.

“If this programme succeeds, it will be rolled out to other schools,” he said.