Kibuku leaders express concern over rise in youth gambling

The authorities in Kibuku District have expressed concern over the rising number of people engaged in gambling.

What began as a few betting shops has rapidly turned into a widespread concern, with young people lining up daily outside makeshift kiosks, clutching small notes and hoping to win big. But for many, the dream of quick riches has morphed into a cycle of addiction, crime, and broken futures. District leaders and law enforcers have launched a crackdown on the vice. For 17-year-old Ronald Kibwika, what started as a way to “have fun with friends after school” quickly spiralled into a dangerous obsession. Within months, he had dropped out of school, sold his phone, and was engaged in evil crimes---all to feed his betting habit. His story is just one of many. “Kibuku is facing a silent epidemic,” said the Kibuku Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Matia Mulindwa Kagugube.

“Gambling has taken over our youth. We are seeing children abandoning education, families falling apart, and an increase in crime, robbery---all tied to betting,” Mr Kagugube said this during a security meeting held at Tirinyi Town Council, following a series of crimes.

“Reports indicate a worrying trend, with many petty crimes committed in recent months involving young men who are most of the time addicted to betting losses,” Mr Kagugube said. The Kibuku District Police Commander, Mr Dickens Turyagenda, said the police had registered overwhelming complaints from the community about the increasing crime rate. “The spike in crimes compelled Kibuku leaders and law enforcement agencies to act urgently to find strategies for scaling down the high crime rate”.

The officer in-charge of Tirinyi Police Station, Mr Zadock Kajera, observed that local council village chairpersons have been implicated in these crimes.

“There is a new group which calls itself “Gaza boys” it’s getting organised and terrorising the communities. As police, we are ready to crash it completely and make arrests,” said Mr Kajera.

Mr Kajera said they are holding a key suspect, a resident of Tirinyi Central One, adding that the police are looking for his alleged accomplices.