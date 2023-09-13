Kibuku leaders on the spot over misuse of funds

Leaders of four sub-counties in Kibuku District are under investigations for allegedly embezzling funds worth Shs170 million meant for implementation of various projects in Financial Year 2022/2023.

The affected are Nandere, Nankodo and Kasasira sub-counties, and Tirinyi Town Council. The misappropriated funds were from Uganda Road Fund, unconditional grant, Parish Development Model and ex-gratia.

The anomalies were unearthed during the district joint monitoring exercise headed by the Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, Ms Harriet Nakamya, last week.

It was discovered after the officials in the respective sub-counties failed to account for the funds.

Daily Monitor learnt that Nandere Sub-county received Shs40 million, Tirinyi Town Council got Shs52 million, Nankodo Sub-county Shs44 million and Kasasira got Shs34 million but the money was reportedly misappropriated, thus affecting service delivery.

The RDC, Ms Nakamya, told Daily Monitor that the money meant for the implementation of various projects in the affected sub-counties couldn’t be traced.

“The intended activities were either not implemented or not commensurate with the monies they received. This was total abuse of funds of the highest order,” she said.

The RDC said following the discovery of the anomalies, some of the sub-county chiefs were arrested.

“The chief of Nandere Sub-county, Ms Ketty Nakirya, together with her accountant are currently detained,” she said.

She accused the local council officials of working to illegally enrich themselves. Kibuku District has 17 sub-counties and five town councils.

After the discovery of the funds misuse, the locals in Nandere mobilised themselves and raided the sub-county offices. They locked up the sub-chief and the accountant.

“The two officers were locked up in their offices until they were rescued by the police. The residents and councillors wanted them to account for the funds released to the sub-county,” Mr Robert Kirya, one of the opinion leaders, said.

The Nankodo Sub-county chairman, Mr Sadik Wabwire, said his accountant, Mr Nicholas Tatyabala, was also arrested over the matter while the sub-county chief is on the run.

He said the duo’s troubles stem from alleged failure to account for Shs44 million despite repeated reminders.

“To our dismay, the financial year is ending without getting any accountabilities for the funds that the sub-county received for the implementation of different projects,” Mr Wabwire, said.