Kibuku man poisons self to death

Police in Kibuku District are investigating circumstances under which a 49 -year-old man allegedly died by suicide on July 22.



Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso Emily identified the deceased as James Mukabili, a peasant and a resident of Buganza Cell, Kangalaba Ward, Bulangira Town Council in Kibuku District.

“Brief facts show that on Saturday at about 4pm, the deceased was last seen at his home by his friend Ali Koboi. However, he was drunk. He told Koboi that he wanted to sleep, and he left. Today at about 6am, one George Mbayo, the biological brother to the deceased reached his home to greet him as usual. The deceased didn't respond prompting him to forcefully open the door only to find lifeless body lying on the bed,” SP Alaso said.



She said the remains of rat poison was on the same bed.



The matter was reported to the area LC1 Chairperson and other local leaders who reported to Police.