Kibuku police arrest woman over murder of her husband

Police in Kibuku District have arrested a woman and three others for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in cold blood.

Police identified the deceased as Stephen Malinda, a resident of Kabwami ward in Kadama Town Council, and the suspects as; Shakira Nabasa, wife of the deceased, Mudenya and Semu both nephews to the deceased and 1 other person yet to be identified.

The North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the incident saying they have started investigations into the matter.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that he was killed on Wednesday night while returning from the trading centre where he had spent his evening. On Thursday at around 10.00am, his wife reported his disappearance to the local council authorities who immediately launched the search for him. At around 11.30am, one Mudenya while going to fetch water, saw the lifeless body lying in an acacia garden almost 80 metres away from his home,” she said.

Ms Alaso added that the local authorities then reported the matter to the police and a team of forensic experts and scene of crime officers responded immediately.

“We have arrested four suspects so far to help with investigations. The body of the deceased was taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem,” she said.