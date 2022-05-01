Kibuku police probe murder of 60-year-old woman 

Police in Kibuku District are investigating a murder case of Florence Nabwire, 60, a resident of Tirinyi 3 zone, Tirinyi Town council in Kibuku District.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood with deep cuts on her head. Marks at the scene reveal that she was killed from somewhere, dragged and dumped to where her body was recovered.

A team of police investigators visited the scene and materials of evidential value were picked for forensic analysis.

North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Emily Alaso, said the murder of the old woman was unfortunate, urging that cases of murder in the district are becoming rampant.

The motive of the murder is still unclear but police have launched an investigation to establish the cause and as well apprehend the perpetrators.

“As Police, we strongly condemn the vice and we urge people to always solve issues amicably other than taking somebody’s life under such circumstances. Cases of murder are becoming so rampant in Kibuku compared to other districts,” ASP Alaso said.