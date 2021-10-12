Kibuku residents protest over poor services at Buseta Health Centre

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Residents of Buseta Sub-county in Kibuku District Tuesday morning stormed Buseta Health centre III in protest against the health workers over what they described as “poor service delivery.’’

The community accuses the health workers of late coming and leaving early and insulting patients especially pregnant mothers.

The locals also pointed that there is persistent drug stock-out within a short period, citing foul play by health workers of either implicated in stealing the drugs or

Some locals Tuesday morning thronged and blocked the main entrance to the health facility demanding an immediate response from district authorities.

“We have complained about these people and it's not the first time, but no response, and is to why we have decided to demonstrate to show our disappointment,” one of the locals chanted.

Police was forced to fire teargas to disperse the rowdy locals that disrupted routine at Buseta Health Centre III,

The Kibuku County MP, Mr Herbert Kinobere, during a crisis meeting chaired by the Resident District Commissioner [RDC], Ms Margret Kikomeko Mwanamoiza at the health facility said: “There is a fundamental change at this facility but if there are one or two health workers (misbehaving), then they should be counselled to change their behaviours.”

Buseta Health Centre III in charge, Mr Jacob Wokino noted that he was aware of some of these issues being raised by the community.

‘‘Drug deliveries in the month of July and August were delayed a bit until September. In July, the facility was able to attend to 1,813 patients, 1,880 in August and 1,507 in September- an indication that drugs received are not enough to handle such a growing population,’’ he said.

The Kibuku Chief Administrative Officer [CAO], Mr Joshua Mabbiya said that ‘‘drug disappearance within a short period was the order of the day at the facility and that there should be massive transfers of health workers.’’

Mr Mabbiya however, applauded the health workers for standing firm to work under a hostile environment.



