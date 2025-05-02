Kibuku to renovate 21 govt schools

Kibuku District officials have embarked on a campaign to overhaul 21 dilapidated primary schools. The district, located in eastern Uganda, has long struggled with aging school infrastructure, leaky roofs, cracked walls, and inadequate sanitation facilities. The learners in most of the targeted schools sit on the floor or under trees, braving rain and the scorching sun to attend lessons.

Teachers also work in frustration, struggling to deliver lessons in structures on the verge of collapse. The dire situation in the said schools prompted the district to allocate Shs710 million to renovate 21 government-aided primary school Mr Christopher Wamika, the Kibuku District education officer (DEO), said the money has been budgeted for as non-wage recurrent expenditure. “The programme will target schools that for years lacked basic facilities such as safe classrooms, and furniture – forcing learners to learn in a harsh and unsafe environment,” Mr Wamika said The decision follows years of public concern from parents, teachers and local leaders about the poor state of learning facilities in the district.

The comprehensive renovation programme, which kicked off earlier last month, aims to provide a safer, more conducive learning environment for learners. Sources told Daily Monitor that about 60 percent of public schools in the district were operating in substandard conditions, some of which posed serious safety risks to both learners and teachers. The secretary for finance, planning, and administration, Mr Christopher Mupalama, presented the work plan and budget for the financial year 2024/2025 on May 29, 2024. In the first phase, Kalampete, Kakunyumunyu, Pulaka, Katiryo, Kasasira, Nalumbembe, and Nampido primary schools will be worked on.

“This investment is a direct response to the education crisis we are facing. We cannot talk about quality education when learners are studying in a structure that could collapse at any moment,” he said. Other schools that have been identified for a facelift include Lyama, Kagumu, Goli-Goli, Nabuli, Kadama, Kavule, Kibuku, Buseta, Moru, Tirinyi, Nankodo, Kobolwa, and Midiri. Overcrowded classrooms, crumbling structures, and a lack of pit latrines pose daily risks to learners.

Mr Samuel Kyaide, the headteacher of Buseta Primary School, said the renovation offers learners a chance to study in dignity for the first time. “At our school, when it could rain, the roof would leak,” he said. While the initiative is a welcome step, education experts suggest that more interventions are also needed to improve academic performance in government-aided schools. Mr Patrick Wakida, an educational policy analyst, noted the continued shortage of teachers, and materials needs to be addressed.

“Renovating buildings is important but we must also invest in teachers to increase academic performance,” Mr Wakida said. The Kibuku District chairperson, Mr Mohammed Nakeba described the project as a “rescue mission” for the learners. “We could no longer ignore the state of our schools. Education is the backbone of any community, and if the learning environment is broken, so is the future” Mr Nakeba said. The district councillor representing Tirinyi Sub-county, Mr Charles Namba, said the district should also ensure there is value for money during renovation. “The contractor shouldn't just buy tins of paint without doing other major works at those schools,” he said.

