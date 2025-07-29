Kibuli, Kawempe prepare for Kabaka’s 32nd coronation fete

With two days left to the long-awaited 32nd coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, slated for July 31, the Muslim leadership in Kibuli and Kawempe has embarked on conducting health camps to ensure the Kabaka’s subjects remain in good health.

Last Friday, the office of the Supreme Mufti, Kibuli-Kawempe Twale, in collaboration with the Buganda Kingdom, the office of Mutuba V, and local leadership, organised a health camp at Mbogo - Kawempe Mosque.

More than 200 residents received free services that ranged from cervical cancer and tuberculosis screening, dental services, HIV counselling and testing, eye treatment, and malaria testing and treatment.

Advice

Sheikh Muhammad Lunanoba, an elder from Kibuli, called on Kabaka’s subjects to stick to healthy habits such as good sanitation, healthy diet, and guarding against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/Aids.

“Take care of your health. Kabaka and God want healthy people. All diseases can be prevented,” Sheikh Lunanoba told locals.

He also announced that another health camp would be held at Kibuli Mosque this week. The coronation anniversary will be hosted by Kibuli Mosque on Kabuli Hill on July 31.

Dr Ndugga Frank, proprietor of People Hospital in Gayaza and Buganda Kingdom’s head of health services in Kyadondo County, said the pre-coronation activities are focusing on health, given that Kabaka is an advocate of health issues and has been instrumental in the fight against HIV/Aids. Kabaka’s 70th birthday that took place on April 6, was celebrated under the theme, “Men for good health to save the girl-child” and was dedicated towards ensuring that Uganda ends Aids by 2030.

Mr Matovu Mugandazi, the Kyadondo County chief, asked God to grant the Kabaka good health and guidance as he leads his subjects and wished him a successful coronation anniversary. Ms Faridah Nambi, the director of Sir Albert Cook Medical Centre in Nsambya, said Baganda should unite to serve the kingdom to enable it prosper.