Kibwetere’s widow dies at 91

Hundreds of mourners on Saturday April 12, 2025 thronged Kabumba village in Nyabihoko sub county- Kajara, Ntungamo District to pay their last respect to Tereza Kuribakanya Kibwetere, the widow of the late Joseph Kibwetere, one of the leaders of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, a group that splintered from the Catholic Church in Uganda and became infamous after 778 of its members were found dead.

Kuribakanya lived a quiet life at Kabumba village from the 1990s when she was rescued from her husband’s Church in Kanungu by her children who never associated with their father’s faith. She died on Thursday at one of her children (Mr Kenneth Tukashaba)’s home in Kampala.

“Because she was a workaholic and loved exercising, she never felt sick. She loved people and was always concerned about how everyone lived. She has been so religious and prayerful. No one expected her to die this soon, given her disciplined lifestyle,” Mr Tukashaba said during the burial ceremony.

In a Wednesday March 12, 2014 interview with this publication, Kuribakany said she regretted not dying with Kibwetere followers whom she believed went to heaven after the deadly fire.

“No one set them on fire, they chose the path to Heaven and indeed they went there. They simply set themselves on fire. They lit the candles and burnt themselves and went to Heaven; they died for the religion, they are saints. They are martyrs. The police know they burnt themselves and that’s why they cannot go for it,” she told this publication at her home then.

She said her husband died some time before the March 17, 2000 inferno.

Hundreds of people died in the inferno at the church set up at Nyabugoto village in Kanungu District on day. The church was led by, among others, Kibwetere, Fr Katarbabo, Ms Kerodia Mwerinde and Fr Kasapurari. Kibwetere’s life and death remain a mystery. The rest of the believers were buried in a mass grave at the site.

Several speakers at Kuribakany’s burial ceremony described her as a religious person who gave her all to serve the church but also liked people around her, especially children.

Electoral commissioner Mr Steven Tashobya who spoke as head of the family eulogized her as a wonderfully honest politician and careful giver.

“I visited her at night in my campaigns in 2011. She told me she was sure of voting me and President Museveni. As I left, I pulled out Shs 30,000 and gave it to her. She rejected it saying ‘You need this more than I do, take it and give it to others.’ In my political career there were only two people like her,” Mr Tashobya eulogized.

Rev Fr Oscar Ahimbisibwe, the Kishariro parish priest who presided over a mass to send her off noted recollected her generosity saying she would give to the church even in her lowest time of life.

Born in 1934 in Ruhaama Sub County, Ntungamo District, Kuribakany was married to Joseph Kibwetere in the 1960s when she was secretary of the Uganda land commission. Four of the eight children she sired with the late Kibwetere (Rugambwa Juvenile, Ahimbisibwe Mary, Charles Martin Lwanga and Tukashaba Keneth) are still alive. She is also survived by 33 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Only Mr Tukashaba attended her burial with other siblings reported to be out of the country.