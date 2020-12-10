Kidnappers want Shs100m ransom for missing girl

The family says people who claim to know the whereabouts of Hanifa Nabumba, who went missing on Sunday, want Shs100m

Suspected kidnappers of a girl who went missing in Nansana East Zone, Wakiso District, are demanding ransom of Shs100m from her family.

Hanifah Nabumba, 14, a student at Green Light Islamic School in Nansana, went missing from her uncle’s home, the late Nsubuga Sabiti, last Sunday afternoon.

Mr Arafat Nsubuga, an uncle of the girl, told Daily Monitor that he reported the case of a missing person at Kabumbi Police Post in Nansana on Monday.

“I also posted on social media trying to get assistance. In two days, I have received very many phone calls from the media who want to run the story as well as conmen who asked for Shs100m claiming they know the whereabouts of my daughter,” Mr Arafat said.

How Nabumba disappeared

Ms Shannel Nsubuga, the grandmother of the victim, said at around 3pm while preparing to serve lunch, Nabumba informed her that she was going outside the gate and would be back shortly for lunch.

“Nabumba went outside but did not come back. On Monday, I called her uncle who came and reported a case at Kabumbi Police Post,” Ms Nsubuga said.

One of the neighbours claimed that she saw a Toyota Premio car parked a distance from the home and that the victim was forced into it before it drove away.

“I saw the girl coming out of the gate, she went towards the direction where the car was parked. Some two men came out of the car and forced her in before they drove off,” the neighbour said.

Mr Haruna Katerega, the Local Council chairman, said: “We are always afraid when we get such kidnap cases involving young girls because they can be raped, defiled or even murdered. We hope police traces the vehicle that picked up the girl.”

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said police in Nansana are investigating the case. “It is alleged that Nabumba disappeared on December 6 at about 3pm from Nansana East 1B (Kabumbi) in Nansana Division. Investigations commenced immediately and all police units were alerted,” Mr Onyango said.

He added that preliminary investigations showed the victim did not have any mobile phone and that police detectives will use footage from the nearby CCTV cameras to trace the suspected kidnappers.



