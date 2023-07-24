Kigezi, Ankole FDC leaders tell Nandala’s group to step down

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) district chairpersons in Ankole and Kigezi regions have unanimously asked the party Secretary General Mr Nandala Mafabi and the party president Mr Patrick Amuriat to step down for ‘competent and capable leaders to take up party leadership.

Addressing media on Monday at Grand Hotel in Mbarara City, FDC regional district chairpersons distanced themselves from Amuriat and Nandala following allegations that they received money from the state house to operationalize party activities.

“We want Nandala and his fellows to step aside such that we choose competent leaders who will lead our party better. It is bad to find Nandala tabling tribal arguments in our party, it is very unfortunate,” Mr Guma Gumisiriza, the Bushenyi District FDC chairperson, said.

He also condemned the harsh treatment of the FDC chairperson Mr Wasswa Birigwa at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi last week, by the faction allegedly on the Nandala and Amuriat side.

The Kabale District FDC Vice Chairperson Mr Gideon Tumwesigye noted: “We are here to add our voice to the rest of the FDC chairpersons in Uganda to distance ourselves from the bad acts in our party. There has been an issue of dismissing members from the party without compromise because they are not in good terms with Nandala and Amuriat.”

The Sheema District FDC chairperson, Mr Godfrey Mugisha, said they have agreed as members of the National Council to put a halt on party electoral processes until the current issues are sorted by the National Executive Committee.

“We get surprised when we see our party leaders giving us road map for elections yet the committee has not finished investigations on how state money entered our party. It disturbs us when they are giving us seculars to go into structures, yet there is no structure that went ahead in Ankole and Kigezi,” he said.

The Kisoro FDC chairperson Mr Vicent Mushakamba said they are committed to fighting dictatorship within the party.