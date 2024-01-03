Kigezi asked to use its resources to develop 

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, has asked the Kigezi Subregion community, also known as Banyakigezi, to use the available resources to attain development, fight poverty and unemployment. Mr Bahati made the call during the opening of the two-day International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB) annual convention in Rukiga District.

He said the region was well endowed with natural beauty, a conducive climate and scenery, Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks where more than half of the total population of mountain gorillas live, climbing lions of Queen Elizabeth national park, the dormant volcanic Mt Muhavura, Lake Bunyonyi, 312 million deposits of iron ore, gold deposits in Kanungu District, among other minerals.

“Let us devise means of effectively utilising these natural resources to address the development concerns of greater Kigezi in the 21st century,” Mr Bahati said.

He advised them to emulate Jesus Christ who used the available two fi sh and fi ve loaves of bread to feed multitudes.

“Kigezi region, being located at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, is a great market for goods and services produced in the area once they are well packaged with respect to value addition,” Mr Bahati said.

“Let us avoid sectarianism and embrace buyers and sellers to promote trade instead of looking at personalities and their religions or clans,” he added. The minister urged the community to embrace government programmes. The executive director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute, Prof Charles Kwesiga, in his speech cited unstable hydro power electricity as a challenge to industrialisation in Kigezi.

“Promoting industrialisation in Kigezi region is affected by unstable electricity supply yet our country exports electricity to neighbouring countries. Lack of appropriate technologies, skilled power, stable financial base, and entrepreneurial acumen, among the local people are affecting industrial growth in the region. We must work as a team to solve these challenges,” Prof Kwesiga said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who was the chief guest, pledged government commitment to end the rampant electricity load shedding to support industrialisation in the region.

“The government has embarked on constructing an 88Km new power line of 132KV from Ntungamo to Rubanda District and it is yet to be completed. Plans of rehabilitating old Maziba hydro power station in Kabale District are underway. Keep supporting the government and all the listed challenges shall be solved,” Mr Tayebwa said.

“The issue of saying that ICOB is nonpartisan will weaken your activities because if I was not an influential politician, I would not have been invited here as chief guest. Keep supporting the NRM government because it is here to stay,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He pledged Shs50m towards ICOB activities. Mr Tayebwa also launched the Paul Ngorogoza scholarship fund, which is currently educating 13 female students at Kabale University.

Ngorogoza was the first executive secretary for Kigezi region who helped the Banyakigezi to get land for settlement in Ankole, Tooro and Bunyoro regions in liaison with the then kingdom leaders during colonial days. The executive chairperson of ICOB Uganda chapter, Mr Grace Mutebile, said their mission is to advance cultural, social and economic interests of Banyakigezi.