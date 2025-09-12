Kigezi battles leprosy, drug-resistant TB cases

Health experts in Kigezi Sub-region have attributed the rise in Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) Tuberculosis (TB) cases to poor drug adherence and are calling for multi-sectoral interventions to reduce the disease burden.

According to Ms Teddy Tushabe, the tuberculosis and leprosy coordinator for Kigezi, the sub-region has registered 25 MDR-TB cases since January this year, compared to 20 cases recorded in 2023.

“There is a need for a multi-stakeholder approach to strengthen health education so that patients complete their treatment and avoid MDR-TB, which is much more difficult to treat,” she added.

She explained that four new cases of leprosy, all in the early stages, have been confirmed in Rukungiri District, and the patients are responding well to treatment.

“Leprosy cases are now concentrated in Rukungiri, where we have four compared to just one from Kanungu in 2023. Contact tracing has been done, and all patients are on treatment,” Ms Tushabe said.

The Uganda National Institute of Public Health (2020–2024 report) describes leprosy as a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, which primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, upper respiratory tract, and eyes.

Delayed diagnosis and older age worsen the progression of physical deformities linked to the disease. Ms Tushabe emphasised the need for a specialised skin care unit in Kigezi for early detection and treatment of leprosy to prevent severe complications that may lead to disabilities.

In Kanungu, the district health officer, Dr Birungi Muahunga, said that while leprosy is not a major public health concern there, TB remains prevalent, especially among men.

“TB is more common among men due to lifestyle habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and poor health-seeking behaviour compared to women,” Dr Muahunga said.

He added that the Ministry of Health has provided a mobile digital X-ray unit and six GeneXpert machines for TB screening and diagnosis..

“Two years ago, we registered two leprosy cases, and both were successfully treated. Currently, our concern is TB. We have identified hotspots, and diagnosed patients are under treatment. Village health teams and the district TB focal person are closely monitoring patients to prevent drug default and conducting contact tracing where necessary,” Dr Muahunga said.

In Kabale District, health educator Alfred Besigensi said all health centre IIIs have been equipped with microscopes for TB testing, while a mobile GeneXpert X-ray unit is being used for community screening.

“Through radio programmes, community meetings, and health facility sensitisation, we encourage people to seek early diagnosis when they develop TB symptoms,” Mr Besigensi said.

Why TB is a worry

* Caused by patients not completing TB treatment.

* Harder and more expensive to treat than normal TB.

* Treatment lasts up to two years, with stronger side effects.

* Increases the risk of spreading resistant strains.