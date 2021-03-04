Kigezi College Butobere gets Shs1b for renovation

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Government has allocated Shs1.3b towards the rehabilitation of Kigezi College, Butobere in Kabale Town.

The government-aided boys boarding secondary school was established in 1957.

Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, the mayor for Kabale Municipality, on Tuesday confirmed receipt of the money .

“We are grateful to the government for releasing Shs1.3b that will be used for the renovation and rehabilitation of Kigezi College Butobere, popularly called Siniya. The procurement plans are under way to get a suitable contractor to commence the rehabilitation works,” Mr Byamugisha said.

The founding chairman of Kigezi College Butobere Alumni Association, Mr Moses Ntahobari, said the renovation will improve the learning and teaching environment.

Mr Ntahobari, who is also the current board chairman of the school, said they need at least Shs4b to complete the renovation.

He urged government to involve the school administration in selecting the contractor for close supervision and ensuring value for money.

“We are hopeful that the condemned asbestos sheets on some buildings shall be removed during this renovation exercise. It is good news that our school is to be renovated because it has been the major dream of old boys association, ” Mr Ntahobari said.

He also said in their recent board meeting, they prioritised the renovation of four dormitories, staffroom, administration block, school library, dining hall, kitchen, chain link security fence with modern main gate and staff quarters.

“We expect the overhaul of the sewerage system, removal of asbestos sheets, replacement of windows and doors, repair of the floor with terrazzo, construction of washrooms, installation of domestic water tanks for dormitories, construction of pit-latrines and improved electric wiring, among others,” Mr Ntahobari said.

He said the Siniya Alumni Forum, which was launched on August 6, 2011 by the then Prime Minister, Mr Amama Mbabazi, introduced a bursary scheme for bright students as part of the efforts to restore the school’s lost glory.

Mr Ntahobari added that the school dormitories and classrooms have capacity to accommodate about 1,000 students but only have less than 500 due to the dilapidated structures.

