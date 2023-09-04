Kigezi elders honour Justice Katutsi for diligent service

Elders in the Kigezi sub-region under the elite Bakiga Foundation and the Paul Ngorogoza Foundation have honoured the retired judge John Bosco Abubaker Katutsi, for an honest service during his time as a High Court judge.

At a golf tournament organized to honour him at the Garuga Golf Club in Kihihi Town Council, Kanungu District, Justice Katutsi was presented with the highest rank of achievement of a Mukiga. The same was last given to the former Kigezi District Secretary General (District Chairman 1925-1978) the late Paul Ngorogoza.

“We chose to recognize the work done by Justice John Bosco Abubaker Katutsi for humanity while serving as a judge. We compare him with the fallen Kigezi hero Paul Ngorogoza. It’s better to recognize work done by great men while they live,” Mr Agaba Maguru, the Kigezi highland executive secretary said.

Dr James Musinguzi Garuga commended Justice Katutsi for being fearless while performing his duties that raised the standards of the people with Bakiga background.

“I would like to point out among other things, your decision when making your judgments to keep the constitution and the law regardless of who may be affected by what comes out of your decision. We as the Bakiga are much honoured that we have the likes of you representing the Bakiga on the bench of the Judiciary of Uganda,” Dr Garuga, who holds a Ph.D. in Laws, said while presenting a plaque and an enclosed cheque to Justice Katutsi.

“I proudly hail from the Bakiga tribe and belong to the Bahesi clan. My ancestors were dragons of honesty and civility in their own wisdom, they held a rare value of transparency, if they cherished you their affection was undetectable. A Mukiga went with a dog to the market to sell and was asked if it was barking and he replied, 'if it was barking why would I bring it here?' That was a kind of honesty,” Justice Katutsi said while receiving the honour.