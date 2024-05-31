Kigezi farmers defy directive on wetlands

A section of farmers in Kigezi Sub-region have started reclaiming the wetlands to plant potatoes and other vegetables.

The farmers are taking advantage of the May-September season to plant food in wetlands, despite a presidential directive on wetland restoration.

Last year in October, the government issued the directive on vacating and restoring wetlands in a move to conserve the degraded environment in the country.

Mr Robert Mutabazi, one of the leaders of commercial potato growers in Rubanda and Kabale districts, on Wednesday said farmers were not given alternative land when they vacate wetlands.

“Irish potato and vegetable growing have been successful in Kigezi Sub-region because of proper utilisation of wetlands, especially during the dry season (May to September),” he observed.

Mr Mutabazi added: “If this directive is implemented, it means that there will be food insecurity and poverty in Kigezi Sub-region since the wetlands and lowlands are used as gardens during the dry seasons.”

Other farmers, including Jenarous Komuhangi and Annet Byabokundo, said banning them from using wetlands for agriculture would reduce the production of vegetables such as cabbages, cauliflowers and carrots, among others.

He said there is a need for the government to allocate them alternative pieces of arable land if the presidential directive is to be fully implemented since land shortage is one of the biggest challenges in the Kigezi region.

The Kabale District Chairman, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, said farmers who have been using wetlands as their gardens during the dry season should continue utilising them until the government allocates them alternative pieces of land.

“Stopping our people from using wetlands as their gardens without giving them alternative pieces of land for agriculture may result in a food and economic crisis,” Mr Nshangabasheija said.

But the Rubanda Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Eric Sewandigi, said he plans to engage the Rubanda District natural resources officer and the district security committee members to design strategies for wetland restoration as directed by President Museveni.

He warned politicians against encouraging locals to degrade wetlands.

“I have written letters to our head office seeking guidance on what should be done to such local leaders that are sabotaging the implementation of the presidential directive on wetland restoration and I am still waiting for the response,” Mr Sewandigi said.

In March, about 1,000 famers using wetlands as their gardens and dairy farms in Kigezi Sub-region since the colonial era demanded a Shs370b compensation from the government.

The aggrieved farmers led by the former Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Denis Nzeirwe, later petitioned the Speaker of Parliament.

“Kigezi has been known for vegetable growing because of the proper utilisation of wetlands as crop gardens. Since the colonial days, farmers in the region have been using wetlands sustainably,” part of the petition read.

It added: “Since the farmers have been earning about Shs37b from these enterprises per year, we need about Shs370b as compensation of 10 years in lieu to vacate these wetlands some of which are legally owned as customary pieces of land with land titles.”

About the directive

In June 2022, President Museveni ordered all encroachers across the country to vacate wetlands.