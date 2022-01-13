Kigezi gets 4 seed secondary schools 

Students of Kashaka Girls School taken through the dos and don’ts of attending classes after reporting to school on Monday. In Kigezi Sub-region, four seed secondary schools have been handed over to district authorities. PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Robert Muhereza

Four newly-constructed seed secondary schools worth Shs8.67b have been handed over to district authorities in Kigezi Sub-region.
The schools include Buhara Secondary School in Kabale District, Rwamucucu in Rukiga District, Nyamweru in Rubanda District and Nyakinama in Kisoro District.
The construction works started in July 2019 under Phase 1 of the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (UGIFT) Programme.

